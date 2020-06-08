DPO condoles Constable death; assures appointment of son on employee quota

(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Shangla Malik Ejaz Monday visited met with son of constable Fazl Maalik and condoled with him over death of father due to heart attack last week.

He prayed eternal peace for the departed souls and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The DPO said the services of Contable Fazl Maalik would remembered by police force. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and assured the son of late police constable to appoint him in police force on employees' son quota.