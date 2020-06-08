DPO condoles death of police Constable; assures appointment of son on employee quota

District Police Officer Shangla Malik Ejaz Monday visited the home of late constable Fazl Maalik who died of cardiac arrest last week and condoled with his son

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Shangla Malik Ejaz Monday visited the home of late constable Fazl Maalik who died of cardiac arrest last week and condoled with his son.

He prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The DPO said the services of Contable Fazl Maalik would remembered by police force. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and assured the son of late police constable to appoint him in police force on employees' son quota.