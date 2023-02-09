UrduPoint.com

DPO Condoles With Martyr's Family

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 01:20 PM

DPO condoles with martyr's family

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :In a show of support and condolence, the District Police Officer (DPO) of Charsadda, Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada on Thursday visited the residence of the late Constable Rameez Khan, who was martyred in a recent attack by miscreants at security checkpoint.

DPO Sahibzada expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the martyr's family and recited Fatiha for departed soul.

He also announced that the police department would provide free education to the children of the martyr and instructed concerned officials to take care of the family.

The DPO's visit was attended by DSP Headquarters Nasrullah Khan, DSP Security Pasham Gul Khan, and SHO Padang Police Station Bismillah Jan.

The police department's support for the family of the martyr demonstrates their commitment to honoring the sacrifice of their martyred colleagues.

Related Topics

Attack Police Education Police Station Visit Padang Charsadda Family

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karac ..

Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karachi tomorrow

2 hours ago
 UAE supports second phase of water supply projects ..

UAE supports second phase of water supply projects in Sinjar, Iraq

2 hours ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 15,000

2 hours ago
 RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-t ..

RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-themed local and international ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.