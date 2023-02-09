(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :In a show of support and condolence, the District Police Officer (DPO) of Charsadda, Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada on Thursday visited the residence of the late Constable Rameez Khan, who was martyred in a recent attack by miscreants at security checkpoint.

DPO Sahibzada expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the martyr's family and recited Fatiha for departed soul.

He also announced that the police department would provide free education to the children of the martyr and instructed concerned officials to take care of the family.

The DPO's visit was attended by DSP Headquarters Nasrullah Khan, DSP Security Pasham Gul Khan, and SHO Padang Police Station Bismillah Jan.

The police department's support for the family of the martyr demonstrates their commitment to honoring the sacrifice of their martyred colleagues.