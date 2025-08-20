DPO Conducts Surprise Visit To Police Station
Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 01:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq inspected Kakrali police station to
review its functioning.
He checked attendance of officers and staff, examined the police station record, and
inspected the front desk.
The DPO also reviewed cleanliness and overall environment of the police station.
He directed the staff to ensure discipline and maintain proper record-keeping.
Recent Stories
Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years
UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on National Day
NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus
China's loan prime rates remain unchanged
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025
India, China agree to resume direct flights
UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania
European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on ..
UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3
Alef Education collaborates with Liquid AI to advance AI in education globally
Ministry of Education announces full readiness for academic year 2025-2026, remo ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO conducts surprise visit to police station2 minutes ago
-
Health authority inspects Clinic on Wheels2 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar departs for Kabul to attend trilateral foreign ministers' meeting2 minutes ago
-
ICT export remittances rise 23.8% in July 20252 minutes ago
-
Sargodha Board announces results of class 932 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 3 outlaws42 minutes ago
-
ICT Police SP inspects high security zone duty1 hour ago
-
DPM Dar to visit Kabul today for trilateral foreign ministers' meeting1 hour ago
-
District admin assures provision of clean drinking waters disaster-hit areas of tehsil Baffa2 hours ago
-
18 criminals held2 hours ago
-
ORIC Steering Committee's meeting held , KUST Industry Expo announced2 hours ago
-
Five held,105 kites recovered2 hours ago