DPO Conducts Surprise Visit To Police Station

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 01:00 PM

DPO conducts surprise visit to police station

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq inspected Kakrali police station to

review its functioning.

He checked attendance of officers and staff, examined the police station record, and

inspected the front desk.

The DPO also reviewed cleanliness and overall environment of the police station.

He directed the staff to ensure discipline and maintain proper record-keeping.

