DPO Cuts Christmas Cake At Meesaq Centre

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 06:00 PM

DPO cuts Christmas cake at Meesaq Centre

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz participated in a cake-cutting ceremony held at Meesaq Centre, Dunyapur, regarding Christmas celebrations.

While cutting the cake alongside the Christian community, he extended his heartfelt greetings and conveyed best wishes for the occasion.

He said that all places of worship would be provided with comprehensive security, and police officers would actively participate in the community’s Christmas celebrations.

Following the ceremony, the DPO visited the Khidmat Markaz (Service Centre) in Dunyapur, where he reviewed police operations and took feedback regarding police services. He highlighted the ongoing efforts to enhance the service center's efficiency, aligning it with modern standards.

