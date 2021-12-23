UrduPoint.com

DPO Cuts Christmas Cake With Christ Employees

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:34 PM

DPO cuts Christmas cake with Christ employees

A cake cutting ceremony was arranged in District Police Office by the DPO in connection of Christmas celebrations on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :A cake cutting ceremony was arranged in District Police Office by the DPO in connection of Christmas celebrations on Thursday.

According to Police spokesman, District Police Officer Syed Nadeem Abass arranged a celebration ceremony in the honor of Christ Police employees .

The christian police personnel attend the ceremony. DPO cut the cake with christian police cops and officers.

DPO also distributed the gifts among them. DPO said that the christian community should celebrate their festival in pleasant atmosphere with full sense of security.

The DPO said that a comprehensive security plan has been drawn up for the entire district on Christmas day.

Related Topics

Christian Community Police Christmas Christian

Recent Stories

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Prac ..

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Practices in quality and patient s ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity ..

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity within UAE Government

1 hour ago
 Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: ..

Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: Pablo Zabaleta

1 hour ago
 Death toll from Madagascar boat disaster rises to ..

Death toll from Madagascar boat disaster rises to 85

18 seconds ago
 Laborer crushed to death as harvesting machine ram ..

Laborer crushed to death as harvesting machine rammed into a tree

20 seconds ago
 Christmas Polo Cup: Remington Pharma in final, Gua ..

Christmas Polo Cup: Remington Pharma in final, Guard Group in subsidiary final

21 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.