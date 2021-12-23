DPO cuts Christmas cake with Christ employees

A cake cutting ceremony was arranged in District Police Office by the DPO in connection of Christmas celebrations on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :A cake cutting ceremony was arranged in District Police Office by the DPO in connection of Christmas celebrations on Thursday.

According to Police spokesman, District Police Officer Syed Nadeem Abass arranged a celebration ceremony in the honor of Christ Police employees .

The christian police personnel attend the ceremony. DPO cut the cake with christian police cops and officers.

DPO also distributed the gifts among them. DPO said that the christian community should celebrate their festival in pleasant atmosphere with full sense of security.

The DPO said that a comprehensive security plan has been drawn up for the entire district on Christmas day.