DPO D I Khan Visits Check Post Attacked By Militants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2024 | 07:34 PM

DPO D I Khan visits check post attacked by militants

District Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Abdur Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Saturday visited the various check posts of Darazinda and Daraban circle including a check post where a day earlier an attack by militants was foiled by the cops deployed there

According to the police spokesman, he met with policemen who had vigorously forced the assailants to flee the area.

According to the police spokesman, he met with policemen who had vigorously forced the assailants to flee the area.

The DPO appreciated the cops for their alertness and for launching a prompt action against militants.

He inspected different areas of the post and asked the policemen to adhere to the security SOPs.

The DPO also met the policemen who were injured during the attack.

DPO said that the morale of the Police force is extremely high, cowardly terrorist attacks cannot lower our morale.

