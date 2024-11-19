DPO, DC Hold Open Court
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 06:00 PM
, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Hasnain Haider, along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Qurat-ul-Ain Memon, organized an open court at the City Police Station Alipur. It witnessed significant participation from the public, as well as all DSPs and SHOs of the Alipur Circle, according to a police spokesperson.
During the open court, DPO Hasnain Haider and DC Qurat-ul-Ain Memon listened to the grievances of citizens and issued immediate directives to officials for resolving the issues. DPO Hasnain Haider emphasized the importance of crime prevention and issued necessary instructions to police officers in this regard.
He also assured the public that his office was always open to them. "Residents are encouraged to approach my office without hesitation to submit their complaints," he added.
