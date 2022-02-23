DPO, DC inaugurate tree plantation campaign

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi, Muhammad Shoaib and Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sanaullah planted a sampling in Police Lines and inaugurated spring tree plantation campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO said that tree would be planted in all police stations and police lines of the district.

He said tree plantation and increasing of forest lands are vital to combat climate change and make our environment clean and green.

Deputy Commissioner said that tree plantation campaign would be held in all the schools, colleges, hospitals and private places. He also urged people to participate the clean and green campaign and plant tree for reducing pollution and increase greenery.