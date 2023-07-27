DPO, DC review Muharram security measures

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) : District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Farhan and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Azmatullah Wazir on Wednesday visited sensitive areas of the city and routes of processions.

Spokesman for Kohat police said that heavy contingents of police had been deployed at sensitive areas and all the necessary arrangements including installation of CCTV cameras and setting of checking points had been completed as part of security arrangements.

He said that strict checking was underway on egress and ingress points of the city and measures had been taken to stop unauthorized persons from entering sensitive areas.

Aerial surveillance of processions and Imambargahs has also been started through drone cameras and armored vehicles were parked at intersections situated around mourning procession routes, he told.