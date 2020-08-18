DPO, DC visits routes of mourning processions

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Faisal Gulzar with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited routes of processions in connection with Muharram.

On this occasion, the DPO said all possible measures would be taken to make security of processions and Majalas foolproof.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that precautionary measuresshould be taken to prevent coronavirus.

SDPO City Circle ASP Ahmad Shah briefed about main processions.