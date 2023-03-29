DPO deploys 400 police personnel on free flour points

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Iqbal on Wednesday deployed 400 police personnel to ensure the smooth distribution of free flour among deserving families.

The DPO has also issued a security plan for the purpose and assigned 400 police personnel duties at free flour distribution points.

He said, "Sub Divisional Police Officers are monitoring the distribution process on the selected points." The lady police workers have also been deployed to distribution points for security.

DPO also urged the masses to follow discipline and cooperate with police workers to ensure the smooth distribution of flour.