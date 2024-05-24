(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh police on Friday said that two teams were deputed to arrest the killers of a newspaper journalist Mahar Ashfaq Siyal who was killed seven days back.

Journalists community on the other hand demanded that those involved in the target killing should be arrested and brought to face the law.

A two member delegation of journalists comprising Asim Tanveer and Shazia Bhatti met DPO Syed Husnain Haidar and conveyed to him the anxiety prevailing in the media circles due to no progress made so far in the investigations.

DPO informed them that two police teams were deputed to track down the killers but since it was a blind murder, it would take some time before the case is solved.

He said that police teams were investigating the case from all angles and added that those involved would be arrested soon.

The journalists’ delegation also met with Muzaffargarh Press Club president A. B. Mujahid and general secretary Farooq Sheikh besides brother of the slain journalist Mahar Ishaq who is the complainant of the case.

Ishaq said that his brother had no enmity with anyone but he used to remain under stress during performance of duty as a journalist.

Farooq Sheikh said that late journalist had received threats in the wake of duty performance and was under stress.