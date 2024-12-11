Open Menu

DPO Dera Administers Oath To Newly Appointed DRC Members

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 06:30 PM

DPO Dera administers oath to newly appointed DRC members

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada on Wednesday visited office of the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) and administered the oath to the newly appointed members.

According to the police spokesman, upon arrival at DRC office, Secretary DRC Muhammad Nawaz Khan Mehsud and other members gave him a warm welcome, while DPO Dera also administered the oath to the newly appointed members of the committee.

On this occasion, DPO Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada appreciated the efforts of DRC and said all its members are playing their role in serving the people, which is commendable.

He said that I congratulate the newly appointed members with the hope that they will play a leading role in providing justice to the citizens without discrimination.

In the current situation, DRC is playing the role of the first door in the justice delivery system for social problems, he said.

People who come to the police or DRC are helpless and oppressed. It is our first duty to solve their problems in a good way and to treat all these people with happiness and morals, the DPO added.

