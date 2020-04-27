DPO Dera calls for strict action against violators

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAEL KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) ::District Police Officer Dera Hafiz Wahid Mahmood has directed the police officials to make ensure the shopkeepers, small traders, businessmen, markets owners should follow the SOPs and the guideline issued by the provincial government for the larger interest of the general public to avoid infection from Coronavirus.

He directed the policemen to shutdown businesses and commercial activities in different parts of the district country to prevent further spread of the corona virus during Ramazan.

Following the instructions issued by the provincial government regarding the corona virus at the head of DPO Dera, business and commercial activities in different areas of the city were suspended after 4.00 pm as per the policy formulated.

Police have instructed traders to stop their activities through loudspeakers. The government has adopted a new policy to stop the spread of the corona virus during Ramadan, under which business activities will be suspended after 4.00 pm before starting it in the morning at 10.00.