DPO Dera chairs monthly crime meeting to review performance

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The District Police Officer (DPO) of Dera Nasir Mehmood chaired the monthly crime meeting on Tuesday and reviewed the performance of City and Saddar circles.

The meeting was attended by the officials of Saddar and City Circles including SP City Tayyab Jan, DSP Saddar Imranullah Khattak, DSP City Mohammad Adnan, SHOs and In-charge Investigation.

In the meeting, DPO Dera was briefed about the progress on the pending cases.The DPO has directed all the DSPs to adopt zero-tolerance policy against street crime and no compromise should be made in maintaining a law and order situation in the city.

The meeting also discussed the future action plans in accordance with the arrests of criminals, particularly those proclaimed offenders, drug dealers, and other heinous crimes.

He also directed that Circle officers should conduct operations based on immediate grounds for the apprehension of individuals involved in criminal activities, coordinating and overseeing all activities themselves to reduce the crime rate visibly.