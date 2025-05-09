DPO Dera Chairs Monthly Crime Meeting To Review Performance
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 08:55 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The District Police Officer (DPO) of Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada chaired the high level monthly crime meeting on Friday and reviewed the performance of District Police.
The meeting was attended by the police officials including SP Investigation Dera Malik Shakeel, SP Saddar Muhammad Nawab Khan, SP Paharpur Muhammad Irfan Khan, circle officers, SHOs and investigation officers and other officials participated.
In the meeting, DPO Dera was briefed about the progress on the pending cases.The DPO has directed all the officials to adopt zero-tolerance policy against street crime and no compromise should be made in maintaining a law and order situation in the city.
The meeting also discussed the future action plans in accordance with the arrests of criminals, particularly those proclaimed offenders, drug dealers, and other heinous crimes.
