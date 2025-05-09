Open Menu

DPO Dera Chairs Monthly Crime Meeting To Review Performance

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 08:55 PM

DPO Dera chairs monthly crime meeting to review performance

The District Police Officer (DPO) of Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada chaired the high level monthly crime meeting on Friday and reviewed the performance of District Police

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The District Police Officer (DPO) of Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada chaired the high level monthly crime meeting on Friday and reviewed the performance of District Police.

The meeting was attended by the police officials including SP Investigation Dera Malik Shakeel, SP Saddar Muhammad Nawab Khan, SP Paharpur Muhammad Irfan Khan, circle officers, SHOs and investigation officers and other officials participated.

In the meeting, DPO Dera was briefed about the progress on the pending cases.The DPO has directed all the officials to adopt zero-tolerance policy against street crime and no compromise should be made in maintaining a law and order situation in the city.

The meeting also discussed the future action plans in accordance with the arrests of criminals, particularly those proclaimed offenders, drug dealers, and other heinous crimes.

Recent Stories

KATI, BBSHRRDB agree on collaborative workforce de ..

KATI, BBSHRRDB agree on collaborative workforce development

6 minutes ago
 LHC orders operation against smoke-emitting vehicl ..

LHC orders operation against smoke-emitting vehicles

6 minutes ago
 10-year imprisonment awarded to accused

10-year imprisonment awarded to accused

6 minutes ago
 24 bottle water brands unsafe for consumption: PCR ..

24 bottle water brands unsafe for consumption: PCRWR’s report

6 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar lauds Saudi diplomatic efforts in promot ..

Ishaq Dar lauds Saudi diplomatic efforts in promoting peace in region

6 minutes ago
 NA Standing Committee on Finance meets

NA Standing Committee on Finance meets

6 minutes ago
WB praises HEDP's progress as project nears comple ..

WB praises HEDP's progress as project nears completion

12 minutes ago
 DPO Dera chairs monthly crime meeting to review pe ..

DPO Dera chairs monthly crime meeting to review performance

6 minutes ago
 Indian war hysteria threatens peace: says Abdul Ja ..

Indian war hysteria threatens peace: says Abdul Jabbar Khan

5 minutes ago
 IHC moved for release of PTI founder on parole

IHC moved for release of PTI founder on parole

5 minutes ago
 NCCI organizes Trade Expo Festival

NCCI organizes Trade Expo Festival

6 minutes ago
 Indian media uses propaganda to conceal military f ..

Indian media uses propaganda to conceal military failures

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan