UrduPoint.com

DPO Dera Chalks Out Security Plan For Ramazan

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2022 | 04:20 PM

DPO Dera chalks out security plan for Ramazan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sunday issued a security plan to maintain law and order situation during the Holy month of Ramazan.

In this connection a meeting chaired by DPO Dera was largely attended by all SDPOs and SHOs discussed in detail ways and means for maintaining peace during the Holy month of Ramazan in the District besides keeping a vigilant eye in the field during Taraweeh prayers in the mosques.

Police vehicles will be effectively patrolling in the vicinity of masajids, imambargahs and places of worship. Police personnel will be on duty at all masajids, imambargahs and places of worship across the district.

DPO has issued a security plan for Ramazan in which 500 police officers and youths will be deployed for security of mosques and bazaars.

According to details, Dera Police has a comprehensive security plan for the security of mosques, imambargahs and all major bazaars during Ramazan.

According to the security plan the district has been divided into four sectors and eleven sub-sectors. Circle SDPOs will review their circulars and SHOs will review security arrangements directly within their police station boundaries. Dera Police has finalized security arrangements for major mosques, imambargahs and all major bazaars in the district during Ramazan. Exit checking system will be made more efficient, the meeting discussed.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Vehicles Circle Sunday All

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

4 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

7 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

16 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.