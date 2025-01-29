DPO Dera conducted a surprise inspection of Police station, training school

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada visited various Police stations, checkposts and Police Training School to reviewed the overall security arrangements .

On this occasion, SP City Tayyab Jan, SP CTD Dera Iftikhar Shah, Director PTS Dera Gulsheed Khan, SP Headquarters Dera Muhammad Nawab Khan, ASP Muhammad Nauman, DSP Security Alamgir Khan and others were present.

During his visit, he met the policemen deputed at Police training school, Police Station Saddar and various check posts. The DPO inspected the security arrangements made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents.

He asked the officers concerned and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their safety and ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.

He issued instructions to the staff regarding various issues on the spot. In view of the current security situation, he inspected various and important places and checked the security arrangements. Instructions were given to make better cleaning arrangements in the Police Station. He inspected its records, references and under-investigation cases and directed to investigate the cases quickly and on merit.