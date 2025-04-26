DPO Dera Conducts Inspection Of Police Training School
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 07:50 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada on Saturday visited Police Training School to reviewed the overall security arrangements .
On this occasion, the DPO along with the Director Police Training School Gulsheed Khan inspected various sections of the School and the security arrangements made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents.
During his visit, he met the policemen deputed at Police training school.
He asked the officers concerned and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their safety and ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.
