DPO Dera Conducts Surprise Visit To Police Station
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 07:06 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada paid a surprise visit to Shorkot police station here on Monday.
On the occasion, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mohammad Nauman welcomed DPO Dera, During the visit, he inspected the police station’s records, lockup, and the barracks for the police personnel to ensure that all arrangements were in place.
He met with the police officers and personnel present at the station and instructed them to remain fully alert during their duties.
Station House Officer (SHO) Shurkot Khanzada gave a briefing about the actions to be taken against the crimes of the police.
DPO Dera said that the police should improve their performance against crimes.
He directed the police force to remain vigilant and keep a close watch on the movements of suspicious persons in wake of the current increased wave of terrorist activities.
