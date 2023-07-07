Open Menu

DPO Dera Ensures Foolproof Security Arrangements During Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Friday said that the district police have made elaborate security arrangements to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-Haram in the district especially on Aushra days.

Foolproof security arrangements had been made to ensure security at Imambargahs, mourning processions, majalis besides entrance and exit routes throughout the district in Muharram, he said while talking to media persons at his office.

He said the district police was committed to protecting the lives and property of residents and all possible measures made to achieve the objective, he added.

He said police will beef up security at all entrances and exit points of the city by ensuring the checking process. There will be 41 checking points in the district, In view of security concerns on the CRBC canal, there will be police checking points at 12 places, he informed.

Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani said CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the peace and security at all the important and sensitive places across the city and all the routes of processions.

A regular control room has been established in the CTD building of the police line, where all the processions of Muharram will be monitored.

In addition, police mobile vans are on patrol duties within their designated limits to maintain law and order in the city.

He further said that round-the-clock monitoring of social media will be ensured through a special monitoring cell in Muharram and strict action against uploading and making viral controversial, inciting posts, texts and hate material, promoting extremism, religious disputes and sectarianism.

He added that enforcement of Section 144 issued by the district administration should be ensured and pillion riding should be strongly discouraged. Similarly, he added that there was a complete ban on motorcycle riding on 9th and 10th of Muharram and it should be ensured in letter and spirit.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the police and remain peaceful during Muharram, and urged citizens to keep a vigil on people with suspicious movements and if notice any suspicious person or goods immediately report to the police control room.

