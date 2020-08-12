DPO Dera for foolproof security for Muharram

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) ::District Police Officer Dera Hafiz Wahid Mahmood said that all resources were being utilized for the establishment of peace during Muharram.

He said this while presiding over a meeting with members of the peace committee who were also present on the occasion.

The meeting in detail reviewed all the steps being taken for ensuring foolproof measures for a peaceful Muharram. The purpose of holding these meetings was to get information about the security situation at lower level.

Those responsible have to be taken into confidence while the current situation was considered during these meetings and suggestions for further improvement were also discussed, DPO Dera Hafiz Wahid Mahmood said.

He disclosed that Korai and Kadi Khaisor police cracked down on illegal weapons and recovered a large quantity of illegal weapons and arrested 9 out of 12 accused.

District Police Officer Dera Capt (retd) Hafiz Wahid Mahmood informed that during the crackdown operations against illegal weapons, the Korai police seized two guns, a repeater, a rifle and 35 rounds of ammunition during operations against illegal weapons in Mardan Bridge and Mehsud Colony.

Three alleged accused were arrested on the spot. Police filed separate reports of these incidents, he said, adding, Khaisur Police recovered 3 pistols, 2 guns and 53 rounds of ammunition in Jhuk Ganmewali and arrested 6 out of 7 alleged accused and registered separate cases against them.

He said peace in Muharram would be ensured and no negligence in this connection would be tolerated at any level, the DPO Dera concluded.