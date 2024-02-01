DPO Dera For Strict Implementation Over ECP’s Code Of Conduct
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Thursday said the strict implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should be ensured to maintain the law and order situation in the district.
He stated this while chairing a meeting in Ejaz Shaheed Police lines to review the arrangements made by the police department for peaceful conduct of upcoming general elections and to implement the code of conduct issued by the ECP.
The meeting was attended by SP FRP Azmat Khan, SP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Asif Mehmood Khan, SP City Muhammad Ishaq Khan, SP Saddar Umar Hayat Khan, SP Investigation Dera Iqbal Khan Baloch, SP Headquarters Muhammad Arshad Khan, DSP Headquarters Asghar Ali Shah, DSP Legal Mohammad Imran Kundi, DSP Daraban Malik Anees Al Hasan, DSP Saddar Mohammad Saleem Baloch, DSP Kulachi Sagheer Abbas Geelani, DSP Paharpur Kashif Sattar, DSP Security Anwar Khan, DSP Traffic Fayyaz Khan, SHOs and other officials were also present during the meeting.
The DPO gave special instructions to the relevant sector incharges regarding the ECP’s code of conduct and security duty.
In order to protect the life and property of the people, the police officers and officials on security duty at the polling stations should keep a close watch on the movement of suspicious persons.
He said all available resources would be utilized for the peaceful conduct of the election and maintaining the atmosphere of law and order across the district.
He said the safety of the election staff and materials as well as the public on the polling day must be ensured.
Moreover, he instructed that the policemen on duty should behave politely with citizens.
The DPO also warned the participants that no police officer could take part in any kind of political activities apart from security duty otherwise strict departmental action would be taken against them.
Recent Stories
Eurozone inflation slows to 2.8% in January
BoE freezes interest rate as inflation stays high
Rupee gains 03 paisa against dollar
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 414 points
India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan: FO
ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections
Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4
PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5
Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi
ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Vote PML-N to power due to its performance: Abid Sher14 minutes ago
-
Senator Samina condemns terrorist attacks in Balochistan24 minutes ago
-
Rs 3.53m fine imposed on 704 profiteers in January24 minutes ago
-
Startups can apply for funds from March 2024: Dr Saif24 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders commit to join hands with KP Commission to ensure women-inclusive elections24 minutes ago
-
President for improving legal framework to strengthen transparency34 minutes ago
-
APHC lauds Pakistani nation, govt for moral, diplomatic support to Kashmir cause34 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University holds seminar, walk in Kashmir solidarity44 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tank handles 86 emergencies in last month44 minutes ago
-
MD APP inaugurates innovative Youth Media Training Program, 3D Virtual Studio44 minutes ago
-
JUP Noorani group announces electoral alliance with PPP1 hour ago
-
ECP takes notice of development projects promotion by caretaker govts1 hour ago