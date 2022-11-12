UrduPoint.com

DPO Dera Holds Open Court, Listens Public's Problems

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2022 | 12:30 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib Khan held an open court at his office and listened to the complaints and problems of people regarding police.

According to police spokesman, the newly appointed DPO has started holding open court on daily basis to directly listen the issues and complaints of the people.

During the open court, the district police chief listened to the problems of the people directly and issued necessary orders to the officers concerned for their solution on the spot.

On this occasion, the DPO said that keeping in view the wider public interest, they are holding open meetings among the people. Their aim is to hear the problems of the people directly and address their grievances immediately.

He said it would also help to further improve the relations between police and the citizens and the crimes would be eradicated with the help of common people.

