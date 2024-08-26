Open Menu

DPO Dera Inspects Routes For Chehlum Processions

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 06:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood on Monday inspected the routes for the Chehlum of Imam Hussain(RA) central procession and reviewed security arrangements at other parts of the city.

During the visit, SP City Tayyab Jan, DSP City Muhammad Adnan, and Sector Commander DSP Saqib Abbas Gilani briefed the DPO on the special security arrangements made for the procession routes and Imambargahs.

The DPO issued crucial directives to ensure effective measures for peaceful observance of Chehlum.

He instructed that all personnel stationed at internal and external routes must conduct thorough checks of everyone coming and going.

He directed that no vehicles or motorcycles should be parked within 50 meters of the procession route or Imambargahs.

He added that all streets leading to the procession routes should be blocked with barbed wire and police forces.

APP/slm

