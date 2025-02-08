Open Menu

DPO Dera Listens To Issues Of Policemen At Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM

DPO Dera listens to issues of policemen at Ejaz Shaheed police lines

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada here on Saturday held a ‘Police Darbar’ at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, Dera Ismail Khan and listened to the issues of police officers and personnel.

The police officers of different ranks and personnel presented their individual and collective issues before the DPO during the ‘Police Darbar’.

The DPO resolved some of the issues on the spot while instructed the authorities concerned to resolve the other issues immediately.

Addressing the Darbar, the DPO said that organizing this forum was aimed at resolving the issues of policemen at their doorsteps.

He said that tangible measures were being taken for the welfare of policemen. He lauded the policemen for performing their duties bravely and honestly for protecting the lives and property of citizens.

The DPO said that the policemen were like his own children and provision of facilities to the policemen was his priority. He said that all the available resources would be utilized for resolving issues being faced by policemen.

The DPO said the Dera police have the ability to face any challenge including terrorism.

Recent Stories

2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu D ..

2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi

21 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass sh ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass shooting incident at learning ce ..

51 minutes ago
 PTI observes black day on completion of first year ..

PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections

3 hours ago
 vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Pho ..

Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Serie ..

Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes t ..

3 hours ago
 PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Relig ..

PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Khawaja Rameez H ..

3 hours ago
ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corpora ..

ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opp ..

4 hours ago
 Cohesive society pillar of development, cultural r ..

Cohesive society pillar of development, cultural renaissance in UAE

4 hours ago
 ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sa ..

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump

4 hours ago
 Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six m ..

Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year

4 hours ago
 China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ..

China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ports

5 hours ago
 Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over cas ..

Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan