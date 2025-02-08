DPO Dera listens to issues of policemen at Ejaz Shaheed police lines

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada here on Saturday held a ‘Police Darbar’ at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, Dera Ismail Khan and listened to the issues of police officers and personnel.

The police officers of different ranks and personnel presented their individual and collective issues before the DPO during the ‘Police Darbar’.

The DPO resolved some of the issues on the spot while instructed the authorities concerned to resolve the other issues immediately.

Addressing the Darbar, the DPO said that organizing this forum was aimed at resolving the issues of policemen at their doorsteps.

He said that tangible measures were being taken for the welfare of policemen. He lauded the policemen for performing their duties bravely and honestly for protecting the lives and property of citizens.

The DPO said that the policemen were like his own children and provision of facilities to the policemen was his priority. He said that all the available resources would be utilized for resolving issues being faced by policemen.

The DPO said the Dera police have the ability to face any challenge including terrorism.