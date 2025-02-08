DPO Dera Listens To Issues Of Policemen At Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada here on Saturday held a ‘Police Darbar’ at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, Dera Ismail Khan and listened to the issues of police officers and personnel.
The police officers of different ranks and personnel presented their individual and collective issues before the DPO during the ‘Police Darbar’.
The DPO resolved some of the issues on the spot while instructed the authorities concerned to resolve the other issues immediately.
Addressing the Darbar, the DPO said that organizing this forum was aimed at resolving the issues of policemen at their doorsteps.
He said that tangible measures were being taken for the welfare of policemen. He lauded the policemen for performing their duties bravely and honestly for protecting the lives and property of citizens.
The DPO said that the policemen were like his own children and provision of facilities to the policemen was his priority. He said that all the available resources would be utilized for resolving issues being faced by policemen.
The DPO said the Dera police have the ability to face any challenge including terrorism.
Recent Stories
2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass shooting incident at learning ce ..
PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections
Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography
Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes t ..
PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Khawaja Rameez H ..
ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opp ..
Cohesive society pillar of development, cultural renaissance in UAE
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump
Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year
China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ports
Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO Dera listens to issues of policemen at Ejaz Shaheed police lines6 minutes ago
-
Screening camp for special children held6 minutes ago
-
Robbery accused arrested; stolen bike, arms recovered in Tank16 minutes ago
-
Three dead, 9 injured in attack on Bannu Peace Committee office26 minutes ago
-
Saddar Wah police arrest PO wanted in murder, dacoity case26 minutes ago
-
24 arrested for kite flying, one-wheeling36 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign in DG Khan achieves 100% coverage36 minutes ago
-
Dog show held at Jilani Park36 minutes ago
-
CTD arrested 15 terrorists56 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court56 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 18 kg drugs in five operations56 minutes ago
-
R.A.Bazar police arrest four accused in fake robbery case56 minutes ago