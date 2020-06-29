UrduPoint.com
DPO Dera Provides Umbrellas To Protect Traffic Police From Scorching Heat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 05:12 PM

On the special instruction of Regional Police Chief Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Yasin Farooq, DPO Dera Captain (retd) Hafiz Wahid Mahmood Monday provided umbrellas to protect traffic police personnel from the scorching heat along with ensuring availability of cold drinking waters at all the checkpoints

Resources for the welfare of police personnel would not come in the way as hurdles, DPO Dera Captain (R) Hafiz Wahid Mahmood told media men during the umbrellas and drinking water bottles distribution ceremony.

He informed the gathering that on the special instructions of Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Yasin Farooq, we took the initiative to protect the traffic police in the ongoing scorching heat in Dera.

Umbrellas have been installed so that warden police personnel do not face any difficulty in performing their duties, he said.

"We have directed all the traffic in-charge to start installation of umbrellas and drinking water bottles at all the points of traffic warden of Dera," DPO Dera added.

DPO Capt (retd) Hafiz Wahid Mahmood said that in order to make the relations between the police and the people pleasant, we have to make positive changes within the department so that public complaints were addressed in time.

"The purpose of the canopy is to provide relief to the traffic warden personnel as the personnel on duty in the scorching sun can be severely affected by the heat,"he said.

"We have to protect all the personnel, which we are not in any way negligent and we are trying to provide maximum relief to the police personnel because these personnel are our real heroes as they are performing their duties regardless of their lives," he concluded.

