DPO Dera Remembers Martyrs' Families On Eid

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2023 | 09:20 AM

DPO Dera remembers martyrs' families on Eid

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :District Police Officer(DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani visited houses of martyrs' families and distributed Eid gifts among their children, said a spokesman.

Accompanied by Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP) Headquarters Sardar Alamgir Khan and Focal Person Shuhuda Desk Malik Muhammad Imran visited the houses of martyred head constables traffic staff Shaukat Ali and Fahimullah and met with their families.

He extended Eid greetings and distributed Eid gifts among children.

He also asked about their schooling and other needs and assured them that the police department would always remember them on such auspicious occasions.

He paid tribute to the martyrs of the police, adding that they sacrificed their lives to ensure peace and protect the lives and property of the people.

