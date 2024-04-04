Open Menu

DPO Dera Reviews Security Arrangements At Central-jail Dera

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 02:10 PM

DPO Dera reviews security arrangements at Central-jail Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood has visited Central-jail Dera and reviewed security arrangements keeping in view the prevailing security issues.

On his arrival at the jail, the DPO was welcomed by the Deputy Superintendent of jail police Zafar Ullah Khan along with other staffers.

The district police chief also met with Superintendent of jail Sami Ullah Khan Shinwari and discussed the security matters. The jail superintendent briefed the DPO about the measures taken for internal and external security of the prison.

During the visit, the DPO checked security at the security cameras, pickets and boundary wall of the jail. He visited various sections of the jail and took stock of security arrangements.

During the inspection, he directed that more steps should be taken for further improvement in the security of the jail keeping in view the security situation in the country.

The DPO directed security staff to stay on high alert and to not use mobile phones during duty. He warned that negligence or carelessness in duty will not be tolerated in any case.

