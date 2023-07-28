DPO Dera reviews security at processions' routes, imambarghas

District Police Officer (DPO) on Friday visited main mourning processions' routes, Imambarghas and silence zones to review overall security situation and arrangements to ensure peace and order in district during Ashura Accompanied by ASP Ali Abdullah Khalid, DPO Dera was briefed about security measures for maintaining peace and to avert any untoward incident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) on Friday visited main mourning processions' routes, Imambarghas and silence zones to review overall security situation and arrangements to ensure peace and order in district during Ashura Accompanied by ASP Ali Abdullah Khalid, DPO Dera was briefed about security measures for maintaining peace and to avert any untoward incident.

The DPO directed that the security plan should be implemented in letter and spirit and added that no negligence and lapse in security would be tolerated.

He said that the checking process should be further enhanced at exit and entry points of the city and no person should enter processions or Imambargahs without checking.