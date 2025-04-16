DPO Dera Supervises Search And Strike Operation In Tehsil Kulachi
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 06:30 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada on Wednesday personally supervised and inspected the search and strike operation in different areas of Tehsil Kulachi.
On this occasion, SPCTD Iftikhar Ali Shah, DSP Kulachi Inam Khan and other officers were also present.
Meanwhile, DPO Dera visited Thana Hathala and adjacent police check posts.
DPO Dera reviewed all the facilities including accommodation and food of the policemen and got information about the problems faced while also checking the security arrangements of the police station and check posts.
On this occasion, DPO Dera said that they are taking every possible step for the welfare of the police personnel. Police personnel are the backbone of the department and their problems will be resolved on priority basis.
Recent Stories
UAE to participate in fourth group of qualifiers for 2026 Tent Pegging World Cup
Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum opens
PSL 2025 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
SC turns down request of Imran Khan’s lawyer for meeting with him at Adiala ja ..
Japan to spend 1.8% of GDP on defence in 2025, 2% target in sight
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs transcontinental robotic-assisted focal ther ..
Dubai Health to elevate patient experience with Press Ganey
Salaried individuals may receive relief in Pakistan's upcoming budget for FY-202 ..
Meet Your AI-Powered Companion: How Infinix NOTE 50 Series One Tap AI Enhances Y ..
Ninth Abu Dhabi Extreme kicks off in Paris with participation of top global star ..
Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub completes first phase of its aerospace supply ..
Arab Parliament Speaker condemns plots targeting Jordan’s security
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan to launch AI-Based mapping of roads infrastructure project5 minutes ago
-
Minister calls for global support in textile waste recycling, highlights circular economy success5 minutes ago
-
Minister announces Rs. 110m grant announced for GCWUS6 minutes ago
-
DPO Dera supervises search and strike operation in Tehsil Kulachi6 minutes ago
-
CDA launches high-tech Gardenia Hub, digital land records6 minutes ago
-
SC turns down request of Imran Khan’s lawyer for meeting with him at Adiala jail14 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain, hail hit ICT, distt admin teams in ground for relief work15 minutes ago
-
13 arrested, 66 shops sealed over encroachments in Lahore16 minutes ago
-
Afghan Envoy urges refugees to return, thanks Pakistan for hospitality16 minutes ago
-
Ziauddin University confers 1230 degrees to the graduating students16 minutes ago
-
DC chairs district petrol pumps committee meeting16 minutes ago
-
Meeting of the Polio Divisional Task Force held26 minutes ago