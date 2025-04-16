Open Menu

DPO Dera Supervises Search And Strike Operation In Tehsil Kulachi

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 06:30 PM

DPO Dera supervises search and strike operation in Tehsil Kulachi

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada on Wednesday personally supervised and inspected the search and strike operation in different areas of Tehsil Kulachi.

On this occasion, SPCTD Iftikhar Ali Shah, DSP Kulachi Inam Khan and other officers were also present.

Meanwhile, DPO Dera visited Thana Hathala and adjacent police check posts.

DPO Dera reviewed all the facilities including accommodation and food of the policemen and got information about the problems faced while also checking the security arrangements of the police station and check posts.

On this occasion, DPO Dera said that they are taking every possible step for the welfare of the police personnel. Police personnel are the backbone of the department and their problems will be resolved on priority basis.

