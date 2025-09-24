DPO Dera suspends ASI, orders inquiry on public complaints

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada has suspended ASI Suleman of Band Kurai Police Station following public complaints and ordered a formal inquiry into the matter.

According to police spokesman, the suspended officer has been sent to police lines, while driver Inam has been confined to quarter guard. The inquiry has been assigned to SP Paharpur Division, Syed Asad Ali Shah, who will determine responsibility and recommend further action.

The police authorities emphasized that strict accountability measures were being enforced to ensure prompt redressal of public grievances.

