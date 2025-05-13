DPO Dera visits Police Facilitation Center, reviews facilities

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) On the vision of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed and the instructions of Regional Police Officer Dera Syed Ashfaq Anwar, District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada visited the Police Facilitation Center to be established in Dera District like the rest of the province, the police spokesman said.

Upon reaching the Police Facilitation Center, In-charge Sub-Inspector Umar Iqbal welcomed the DPO and briefed him about the facilities provided to the public at the Police Facilitation Center.

During the visit, the DPO Dera inspected the facility center and met the staff. On this occasion, DPO Dera said that the establishment of the Police Facilitation Center is a great achievement for the people of Dera. Many facilities are being provided to the public at one unit, which is a matter of pride for the police.