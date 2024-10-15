DPO Dera visits Police Lines to review security arrangements

District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood on Tuesday visited police Lines and reviewed security arrangements given the prevailing security situation

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood on Tuesday visited police Lines and reviewed security arrangements given the prevailing security situation.

According to a police spokesman, the DPO visited various sections of the police Lines and thoroughly inspected security measures including barricades, surveillance system and cleanliness.

SP Headquarters Dera Muhammad Nawab Khan briefed about the security arrangements of the police lines.

The DPO also reviewed the performance of police and commended the police officers and personnel present on the site for fulfilling their duties with utmost honesty and courage.

The DPO directed the on-duty personnel to be alert at all times and ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property.

He asked the police personnel to perform their duties honestly and courageously.

Moreover, he advised them to ensure the use of bulletproof jackets and helmets while performing their duty in view of the current situation.