DPO Dera Visits Police Station, Check Post To Review Security Situation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 09:05 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood on Tuesday visited Police Station Dera Town and Chunda check post and reviewed the overall security situation.
According to the police spokesman the district police chief visited Dera Town Police station where he inspected the security arrangements made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents.
SP City Tayyab Jan and ASP Ali Hamza were also present on this occasion and briefed about the security arrangements.
The DPO issued directions for further improvement in security arrangements at the police station.
DPO also visited Chunda check post and asked the officials concerned and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their own safety along with ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens..
He asked them to keep a close watch on suspicious persons and available resources to maintain the law and order situation.
