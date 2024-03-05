DPO Dera Visits Police Station, Check Posts To Review Security Situation
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 07:46 PM
Newly appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood on Tuesday visited Police Station Hathala and reviewed the overall security situation
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Newly appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood on Tuesday visited Police Station Hathala and reviewed the overall security situation.
According to the police spokesman the district police chief visited Hathala Police station where he inspected the security arrangements made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents.
SP Saddar Umar Hayat Khan was also present on this occasion and briefed about the security arrangements.
The DPO issued directions for further improvement in security arrangements at the police station.
DPO also visited Hathala and Tariq Shaheed check posts and asked the officers concerned and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their own safety along with ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens..
He asked them to keep a close watch on suspicious persons and available resources to maintain the law and order situation.
Recent Stories
Nothing to do with the electoral process, says military’s top brass
Cricketers playing PSL 9 call on PCB chairman
Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln dollars: Dr Tanveer Hussain
PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans
Lahore Chamber brings forth strategy to promote investment
BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons in single day
Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues
US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: military
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Progra ..
Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur
China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, ..
First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nothing to do with the electoral process, says military’s top brass18 minutes ago
-
BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons in single day42 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues42 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Programme54 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur59 minutes ago
-
BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls59 minutes ago
-
The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killing59 minutes ago
-
Tees to be planted in city to control environmental pollution: Mayor Karachi1 hour ago
-
Tajik president congratulates PM Shehbaz, both leaders vow to enhance bilateral cooperation1 hour ago
-
Course on latest Amendments, Enactments in HR laws, focusing on Women and Children held1 hour ago
-
DC inaugurates tree plantation campaign1 hour ago
-
Clean Punjab campaign underway1 hour ago