DPO Dera Visits Police Station, Check Posts To Review Security Situation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 07:46 PM

Newly appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood on Tuesday visited Police Station Hathala and reviewed the overall security situation

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024)

According to the police spokesman the district police chief visited Hathala  Police station where he inspected the security arrangements made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents.

SP Saddar Umar Hayat Khan was also present on this occasion and briefed about the security arrangements.

The DPO issued directions for further improvement in security arrangements at the police station.

DPO also visited Hathala and Tariq Shaheed check posts and asked the officers concerned and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their own safety along with ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens..

He asked them to keep a close watch on suspicious persons and available resources to maintain the law and order situation.

