DPO Dera visits Polling Stations, reviews security arrangement

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) ::District Police Chief Dera Capt (retd) Najam Al-Hasnain Liaquat Sunday visited various polling stations across the district and reviewed the security situation.

District Police Chief Capt (retd) Najam Al-Hasnain Liaquat also got information from the Election Commission staff about the security arrangements in and outside the polling stations across Dera. During the visit, DPO Dera directed the police officers and personnel stationed at the polling stations to maintain law and order situation and be ready to deal with any untoward situation.

District Police Chief Capt.

R. Najam Al-Hasnain Liaqat led a police flag march across the city to maintain law and order in the local body elections. Passing through highways and intersections, Ejaz Shaheed Police Line ended at Dera. The purpose of the police flag march was to control the law and order situation in the area.

Meanwhile, General Police Officer Dera Shaukat Abbas visited the headquarters at Rata Kalachi Stadium in connection with the local body elections. While giving instructions regarding election duties, DSP Headquarters Asghar Ali Shah briefed about the security situation and duties of officers and personnel.