DPO Dera’s surprise visit to Police check post

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada on Friday paid a surprise visit to Police Check Post Tariq Shaheed to review security arrangements.

According to the police spokesman, the DPO met the in-charge and staff posted at the check post, reviewed the security arrangements and conducted a detailed inspection of the building and issued immediate orders to take necessary steps to protect the building.

DPO Dera listened the problems faced by the posted staff in a meeting and issued orders to the relevant officers to resolve them on the spot.