DPO DIKhan visits check post

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood on Friday visited Tariq Shaheed check post and reviewed the overall security situation.

He met with police officials deputed in check-posts and inspected the security arrangements there made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents, said a police spokesman.

He met the police personnel posted at the check post and said that they should make service to the people their motto by performing professional affairs with hard work, dedication and duty. Make it mandatory to wear bullet proof jacket and helmet during duty. Do not show any negligence during your duty and perform your duty by being alert according to the current situation.

The main duty of the police is to protect the life and property of the people, so perform your duty honestly, he says.