Open Menu

DPO DIKhan Visits Check Post To Review Security Situation

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 08:30 PM

DPO DIKhan visits check post to review security situation

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood on Thursday visited Yarik check post, reviewed the overall security situation and checked the preparedness of police Jawans, their weapons and safety accessories.

He met with police officials deputed in check-posts and inspected the security arrangements there made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents, said a police spokesman.

The DPO issued directions for further improving security arrangements at the check post and asked the officers concerned and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their own safety along with ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.

He directed to keep a close watch on suspicious persons and use all available resources to maintain the law and order situation.

The DPO said that the morale of the DIKhan Police is high and more prepared than ever for all kinds of situations. Police force capable of foiling nefarious designs of anti-state elements and eradicate terrorism from the district, he added.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Nasir Post All From

Recent Stories

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

2 hours ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

2 hours ago
 England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

4 hours ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

6 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

7 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

7 hours ago
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

8 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

8 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

12 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan