DPO DIKhan Visits Check Post To Review Security Situation
Published October 10, 2024
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood on Thursday visited Yarik check post, reviewed the overall security situation and checked the preparedness of police Jawans, their weapons and safety accessories.
He met with police officials deputed in check-posts and inspected the security arrangements there made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents, said a police spokesman.
The DPO issued directions for further improving security arrangements at the check post and asked the officers concerned and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their own safety along with ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.
He directed to keep a close watch on suspicious persons and use all available resources to maintain the law and order situation.
The DPO said that the morale of the DIKhan Police is high and more prepared than ever for all kinds of situations. Police force capable of foiling nefarious designs of anti-state elements and eradicate terrorism from the district, he added.
