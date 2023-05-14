UrduPoint.com

DPO Dir Lower Constitutes Body To Investigate Damages

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2023 | 05:50 PM

DPO Dir Lower constitutes body to investigate damages

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) ::DPO Dir Lower Sunday formed an investigation team to probe the damages as a result of the violent protest in the District besides helping out to arrest the miscreants on a daily basis.

He also directed the investigation team to submit a report immediately besides starting an investigation against those who were involved in damaging public and private property. An investigation team has been formed under the leadership of SP Investigation Lower Dir Zahoor Ahmad for the investigation of 9 Police Station Balambat. The bodies will be on DSP Timgarha Syed Rahim Khan, SHO Timargarah Imran Khan, SHO Balambat Mehboob Shah, Inspector Ismail Khan and Sub-Inspector Nurghani Khan.

Thus, an investigation team has been formed under the leadership of DSP Investigation Syed Zaman Shah Khan for the investigation of case 124 dated 2023-05-09 Chakdara Police Station. Inspector Bahadur Khan, SHO Isbanar Shahabuddin and SHO Ouch Shah Faisal will be the team members.

DPO Lower Dir has directed the Special Investigation Teams to trace the miscreants involved in violent protests and damaged government property through footage, photographs and other means and arrest them immediately and submit progress reports on a daily basis.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Protest Police Station Progress Dir Shah Faisal Balambat Sunday Government

Recent Stories

&#039;Operation Gallant Knight 2&#039; distributes ..

&#039;Operation Gallant Knight 2&#039; distributes food parcels to 600 medical p ..

8 minutes ago
 Noura Al Kaabi: The UAE is keen on collective acti ..

Noura Al Kaabi: The UAE is keen on collective action to ensure better future for ..

23 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber sponsors Emirates Labour Market ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber sponsors Emirates Labour Market Award

23 minutes ago
 China&#039;s logistics market scale ranks first in ..

China&#039;s logistics market scale ranks first in world for 7 consecutive years

2 hours ago
 Dubai expands its beach tourism offering with the ..

Dubai expands its beach tourism offering with the opening of three new beaches f ..

2 hours ago
 India Jewellery Exposition Centre launched in Duba ..

India Jewellery Exposition Centre launched in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.