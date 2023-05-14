DPO Dir Lower constitutes body to investigate damages

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) ::DPO Dir Lower Sunday formed an investigation team to probe the damages as a result of the violent protest in the District besides helping out to arrest the miscreants on a daily basis.

He also directed the investigation team to submit a report immediately besides starting an investigation against those who were involved in damaging public and private property. An investigation team has been formed under the leadership of SP Investigation Lower Dir Zahoor Ahmad for the investigation of 9 Police Station Balambat. The bodies will be on DSP Timgarha Syed Rahim Khan, SHO Timargarah Imran Khan, SHO Balambat Mehboob Shah, Inspector Ismail Khan and Sub-Inspector Nurghani Khan.

Thus, an investigation team has been formed under the leadership of DSP Investigation Syed Zaman Shah Khan for the investigation of case 124 dated 2023-05-09 Chakdara Police Station. Inspector Bahadur Khan, SHO Isbanar Shahabuddin and SHO Ouch Shah Faisal will be the team members.

DPO Lower Dir has directed the Special Investigation Teams to trace the miscreants involved in violent protests and damaged government property through footage, photographs and other means and arrest them immediately and submit progress reports on a daily basis.