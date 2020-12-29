UrduPoint.com
DPO Directs Action Against Aerial Firing, One-wheeling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 08:58 PM

DPO directs action against aerial firing, one-wheeling

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Yasir Khan Afridi Tuesday said stern legal action would be taken against those involved in aerial firing and one wheeling across the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Yasir Khan Afridi Tuesday said stern legal action would be taken against those involved in aerial firing and one wheeling across the district.

He issued these directives during a meeting held under his chairmanship in Abbotabad.

Besides, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Malik Ijaz, SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood, DSPs of all circles and SHOs of all police stations attended the meeting.

The DPO directed all SHOs to constitute special teams to prevent aerial firing and one-wheeling on the New Year night in the district and take stern action against such elements.

More Stories From Pakistan

