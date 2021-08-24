UrduPoint.com

DPO Directs Action Against Culprits Of Disabled Married Woman's Rape

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 11:50 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Iqbal on Tuesday took notice of the incident regarding alleged rape of a newly-wedded handicapped woman and directed the police to ensure early arrest of the culprits.

According to police sources, the disabled woman, Rimsha Bibi, w/o Muhammad Khizar, resident of Kalarwali who has recently married was allegedly raped by two culprits identified as Mohsin and Dilawar at gunpoint and filmed the crime.

A case has been registered against the accused persons at Sadar Police Station and raids are being carried out to arrest the accused persons police added.

