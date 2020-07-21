DPO directs crackdown against Timber Mafia

District Police Officer (DPO) Qasim Ali Khan ordered a crackdown against timber mafia and directed SHO Kabal Sharifullah Khan along with his team to continue patrolling in the Kabul area

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Qasim Ali Khan ordered a crackdown against timber mafia and directed SHO Kabal Sharifullah Khan along with his team to continue patrolling in the Kabul area.

The Police party in a prompt action intercepted a NCP truck and recovered illegally loaded wooden boards from the said vehicle.

The police also arrested Syed Alam son of Buniry resident of Qalage and Mohammad Riaz son of Mohammad Nazir resident of Qalage. Both the accused were shifted to Kabul Police Station for further investigation.

SHO Shah Dheri Akhtar Ali Khan along with his team recovered another illegal timber from Banjam loaded in two NCP trucks.

The DPO has warned for stern action against those involved in deforestation and their facilitators.