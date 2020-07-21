UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPO Directs Crackdown Against Timber Mafia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 06:14 PM

DPO directs crackdown against Timber Mafia

District Police Officer (DPO) Qasim Ali Khan ordered a crackdown against timber mafia and directed SHO Kabal Sharifullah Khan along with his team to continue patrolling in the Kabul area

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Qasim Ali Khan ordered a crackdown against timber mafia and directed SHO Kabal Sharifullah Khan along with his team to continue patrolling in the Kabul area.

The Police party in a prompt action intercepted a NCP truck and recovered illegally loaded wooden boards from the said vehicle.

The police also arrested Syed Alam son of Buniry resident of Qalage and Mohammad Riaz son of Mohammad Nazir resident of Qalage. Both the accused were shifted to Kabul Police Station for further investigation.

SHO Shah Dheri Akhtar Ali Khan along with his team recovered another illegal timber from Banjam loaded in two NCP trucks.

The DPO has warned for stern action against those involved in deforestation and their facilitators.

Related Topics

Kabul Police Police Station Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Sharjah to have specialised Breast Care Unit

1 minute ago

Cement export witnesses a 4.52 per cent decrease

13 minutes ago

Youth have great contributions to Kashmir movement ..

25 minutes ago

US Continues to Boost Indo-Pacific Partners to Rea ..

2 minutes ago

China demands proof of no coronavirus for all new ..

2 minutes ago

Cynthia pleads court for dismissal of application ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.