DPO Directs Duty Policemen For Taking Precautionary Measures For Their Own Safety

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2023 | 03:50 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Waqar Ahmed on Saturday directed the duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their own safety along with ensuring the safety of lives and property of the people.

The DPO stated this during his visit to Gul Imam check post along with DSP Rural Alamgir Khan to review the security situation in view of the prevailing situation.

The district police chief, on this occasion, issued instructions to the policemen to maintain law and order.

Keeping in view the recent threats, he reviewed the overall security situation, security arrangements, fences and trenches. He directed the duty officers to further improve the security arrangements by taking precautionary measures for their own safety.

He asked them to keep a close eye on suspicious persons and use all available resources in order to maintain the law and order situation at all costs.

