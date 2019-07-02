DPO directs for addressing problems of complainants

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Abbass Majeed Marwat has directed police to fully cooperate with the complainants by providing best possible facilities to resolve their issues on priority basis

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Abbass Majeed Marwat has directed police to fully cooperate with the complainants by providing best possible facilities to resolve their issues on priority basis.

He expressed these views during his surprise visit to Mangal police station where SHO Mangal briefed him about prevailing security situation in the area.

The DPO inspected the current cases and directed the police staff to arrest all accused involved in the crimes and bring them before the court of justice.

He inspected the record, residential barracks, rooms and police lockup and issued orders for the betterment of the system and cooperation with the complainants.

The DPO said protection of the masses is our prime objective and we have to take special measures for this cause.

Abbass Majeed heard the grievances of the people and issued directives to resolve their issues.