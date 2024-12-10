DPO Directs For Adoption Of Special Strategy To Control Crimes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada has directed for adopting a special strategy for controlling crimes and tightening a noose around the criminal elements.
The DPO issued these directions while chairing a high level meeting held at his office which was also attended by SP Paharpur Gohar Ali Khan, SDPO Paharpur Ali Hamza, SHO Paharpur Circle Javed Lashari and other SHOs.
During the meeting, the DPO directed all officers to intensify efforts to control street crimes and tighten the noose around criminal elements.
He emphasized that the police should take immediate steps to resolve public issues and leave no stone unturned for ensuring protection of lives and property of citizens.
He warned that the strict action would be taken against officers and personnel who fail to perform their duties.
The DPO further instructed the officers to adopt a special strategy to tackle all crimes like theft and robbery effectively.
