DPO Directs For Crackdown On Excessive Fines, Prioritize Traffic Management For Eid

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 01:30 PM

DPO directs for crackdown on excessive fines, prioritize traffic management for Eid

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Omar Tariq Khan, SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan chaired a meeting with SP Cantonment Saeed Akhtar, along with the entire traffic staff to address key issues regarding traffic management and enforcement during Eid-ul-Azha.

During the meeting, strict directives were issued, emphasizing that levying 100% fines on incoming tourists is strictly prohibited. Furthermore, traffic police were also directed to impose minimum fines on the general public.

In an effort to ensure accountability and fair practices, it was announced that the number and amount of fines imposed by the traffic staff will be compared for the months of May and June.

Any instances of excessive fines, driven by a desire for higher commission, will result in disciplinary action against the responsible officers.

Ahead of the Eid festivities, arrangements for parking outside all livestock markets are being prioritized to manage the anticipated increase in traffic. It was emphasized that traffic flow must be maintained at all times to avoid congestion and ensure public safety.

Moreover, special provisions are being made for incoming tourists during Eid, particularly from the Havelian Interchange to Nathiagali Bazaar.

Authorities are committed to providing necessary facilities and ensuring smooth traffic flow throughout the Eid period.

