DPO directs for security audit of banks

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur, Abadat Nisar on Saturday has directed the officials concerned to conduct the security audit of banks located within their jurisdiction.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the DPO reviewed the security plan designed for banks and financial institutions located in Bahawalpur district.

He instructed the SDPOs and SHOs to visit banks and financial institutions located within their jurisdiction and check security arrangements there.

He emphasized the need that all banks and fianncial instittions must install CCTV vigilance cameras in and around the banks and near ATMs. He also underlined the need to deploy private security guards at every bank